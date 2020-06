Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis Rodolico, 67 of Upper Darby, passed away June 25, 2020 at his residence. Dennis is predeceased by his mother Rose Palma and father Thomas Rodolico. Loving father of Megan and Steven. Beloved grandfather of Juliana. Brother of Louis and Thomas. Services and interment are private.



