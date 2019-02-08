Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis W. Byrd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis W. Byrd Obituary
Dennis W. Byrd, formerly of Delaware County, Pa., passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Wyncote Nursing Home. He was 70 years old. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Ann Byrd. He was the loving father of Jason, Amy, Jamie Byrd and Jennifer Carlucci, and the brother of Judy and Debbie Byrd. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Aiden and Kenley Byrd and Hayley and Hannah Carlucci. Dennis loved history and enjoyed building models of planes and ships. Relatives and friends will be received Wednesday, February 13, 2019 after 10:00 AM until the time of his Memorial Service at 11:00 AM in the Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, Pa. 18974. Interment will be held privately.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.