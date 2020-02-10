Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Schiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek James Schiller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derek James Schiller Obituary
Derek James Schiller, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2020. Derek was raised in Chester Heights, PA. He earned his bachlor’s degree in Economics at the University of Virginia and went on to earn his doctorate in physical therapy at Temple University. He was employed by Novacare Rehabilitation and At Home Rehabilitation in Northeastern Philadelphia. Derek was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed participating and watching all types of sports. He also enjoyed working out and playing basketball. Survivors: Parents: James and Denise (Flynn) Schiller; Longtime Girlfriend: Cristen Ruttenberg; Twin sons: Mackson Lee and Teegan James; and brother: Dalton Charles Schiller Visitation: Friday from 5-7:00pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA and Saturday from 9:30 - 10:15 AM at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA. Funeral Mass: Saturday at 10:30 am at St. Thomas The Apostle Church. Burial: St. Thomas The Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -