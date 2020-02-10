|
|
Derek James Schiller, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2020. Derek was raised in Chester Heights, PA. He earned his bachlor’s degree in Economics at the University of Virginia and went on to earn his doctorate in physical therapy at Temple University. He was employed by Novacare Rehabilitation and At Home Rehabilitation in Northeastern Philadelphia. Derek was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed participating and watching all types of sports. He also enjoyed working out and playing basketball. Survivors: Parents: James and Denise (Flynn) Schiller; Longtime Girlfriend: Cristen Ruttenberg; Twin sons: Mackson Lee and Teegan James; and brother: Dalton Charles Schiller Visitation: Friday from 5-7:00pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA and Saturday from 9:30 - 10:15 AM at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA. Funeral Mass: Saturday at 10:30 am at St. Thomas The Apostle Church. Burial: St. Thomas The Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 12, 2020