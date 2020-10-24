Diana Davis

Diana L. Davis Our Beloved Diana L. Davis received her wings on Oct. 19, 2020. She was a graduate of Chester High in 1976. Daughter of Lucy Starks and mother of her only daughter Keiyona Davis. August 25, 2018 she married the love of her life Felton Davis of 22 years. She also survived by her siblings Tommy, Jerome and Lorie Starks, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. We thank God for lending us his Precious Diana. Public viewing will be held Saturday October 31, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at The Francis Funeral Home 500 W 22nd Street. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. Private family service 11:30 a.m. Int. Private.



