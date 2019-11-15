|
Diane Beresford-Hutchinson, age 61, of Middletown Twp., PA, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Diane was born in Warrington, England and later moved to Rose Valley, PA. She was a graduate of Nether Providence High School and received an Associate’s Degree in Architecture from SUNY Delhi, NY and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Widener University. She later studied Project Management at Villanova University. Diane was a life member of the Middletown Fire Company, where she was the Recording Secretary and a member of the board. She was a member of the Zoning Hearing Board of Middletown Twp., PA. She also had her boating Captain’s license. Most of all, Di loved her family, her Fire Company family of Station #50, and her cats. Daughter of the late Harry Beresford. Survivors: Loving Husband: William “Hutch” Hutchinson. Mother: Betty (Delaney) Beresford. Sister: Janet (Carl) Sharer. Brothers: Ian (Noreen) Beresford and David (Christine) Beresford. Step-Son: Nicholas Hutchinson. She was devoted to her nieces and nephews Visitation: Thursday, November 21st after 6:00PM at the Middletown Fire Company #1 , 425 S. New Middletown Rd., Middletown Twp., Media PA 19063. Memorial Service: Thursday, November 21st at 7:00PM. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Middletown Fire Company #1, at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 17, 2019