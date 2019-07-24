Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
Diane C. Grasty (nee Dostellio), age 73, passed away suddenly July 22, 2019 at her home in Linwood. Born in Chester, Diane attended St. Anthony Parochial School and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan Class of 1964. Diane also lived in Eddystone and for the last 30 years in Linwood. She worked for Crozer Hospital in the billing department for many years before retiring in 2012. Diane was a devoted “angel on earth” who was a caregiver to many. Always lending a helping hand or a pan of lasagna when needed. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who always put others before herself. She will be truly missed by all. Diane was also a member of St. John Fisher Church, an avid animal lover and enjoyed summering at her shore house in Wildwood. She was the wife of the late Hart C. Grasty Sr.; daughter of the late William Dostellio and Ruth Edna Krider Dostellio; sister of the late William Dostellio Jr. and companion of the late Dominic Inzerillo. Survivors: Her beloved son Hart C. Grasty Jr.; her siblings Linda Kuchera, Sandra Cornell, Evelyn Lamplugh, and Frank Dostellio. Her loving grandchildren, Hart C. Grasty III and Connor Inzerillo and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Monday July 29, 2019 from 9:30-10:45am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave. Aston. Funeral Liturgy: Monday at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. Memorial Donations may be made in Diane’s name may be made to St. John Fisher Church, 4225 Chichester Ave. Upper Chichester, PA 19061. Online condolences may be made at www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019
