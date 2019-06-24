|
1953-2019 Diane F. Carver Sweeney, 65 of Woodlyn, died on June 19, 2019 at Hahnemann Hospital. Born in Manchester, England, she was the daughter of the late Francis A. and Sheila McWilliams Carver and lived in S.W. Philadelphia before moving to Woodlyn, Delaware County, where she lived for the past 46 years. Diane was a manager and secretary for Ridley School District for 26 years, retiring in 2015. She was an active member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church where she taught CCD classes and was a Eucharistic Minister. Diane is survived by her husband of 46 years, Richard J. Sweeney; her children, Kellie M. Phillips (Chip) and Michael P. Sweeney; grandchildren, Matthew and Kacie Phillips; siblings, Margaret Smoluk (Ronald), Theresa Walton (Ray), Sheila Harley and Jacqueline Redding (Joseph); mother in law, Adelaide Sweeney; sisters in law, Adelaide McCauley and Mary Guglielmo (Frank); brothers in law, Kevin Sweeney and Gary Sweeney; also, numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 12 Noon Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022, where friends may call from 10:00 to 11:45AM. Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in Daily Times on June 25, 2019