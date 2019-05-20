|
Diane G. Cacciavillano (nee Massaro), age 70, of Springfield passed on May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of 52 years of Joseph J. Cacciavillano; loving mother of Lisa M. Raup (Robert A.); dear grandmother of Kristen and devoted sister of Lorraine DellaFranco. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday, May 22, 8:30 to 10 AM at the Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11 AM at Holy Cross Church, Springfield, PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019