1/1
Diane Lynn (Samara) Keryluk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Lynn Keryluk (nee Samara), 50 of Eureka, CA, passed peacefully on Sunday July 12, 2020 while visiting and caring for her mother during the COVID outbreak. Born and raised in Delaware County, PA, Diane was the daughter of Jean F. (Borsuk) Samara and the late John M. Samara. She lived in Delco for 34 years before moving her family to New Jersey, finally settling down in California in 2014. She touched the soul of anyone she met, and without trying, left an everlasting impression in their hearts. Diane loved art, music and above all astronomy. She was an avid supporter of animal welfare and her home was always a safe-haven for dozens of rescued animals. Diane is survived by her loving & devoted husband Mike Keryluk, their son Stephen Keryluk, stepsons Michael and Danny Keryluk, grandson Lotus Eli Vargas, her mother Jean F. (Borsuk) Samara and siblings Rick, Donna, John and Craig Samara. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday July 21, 2020 10-10:45am at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church Fairview Rd & Michigan Ave. Swarthmore, Pa followed by her Mass at 11:00 am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Diane’s memory & honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Diane_Samara (If you cannot open the above link, please just copy and paste it into a new browser window.) Due to current guidelines facial masks and social distancing are required inside the church. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved