Diane R. Colgan (nee Rush), age 62, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 27, 2019. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, she was the daughter of Timothy L. Rush (Barbara) and the late Lois K. Rush (nee Sieber). Diane was a 1976 graduate of Haverford High School. She was a devout member of St. Laurence Parish where she was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister, as well as a longtime volunteer of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Diane loved taking long walks and being outdoors, she especially loved gardening. She loved listening to Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne and watching the Phillies. Diane also enjoyed visiting the Jersey Shore, spending time with family and friends, as well naps with her granddaughter, Mila. In addition to her father, Diane is survived by her beloved husband, Will; her loving children Jacqueline Elentrio (the late Dion), Katie Russo (Tom) and Kevin Colgan (Angela Sharer); her granddaughter Mila Russo and her siblings Linda McLean (Al), Timothy Rush (Leity), Karen Bridewell (the late Roger) and Edward Rush (Cara). Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday, October 1, 2019 7:00-9:00 PM and Wednesday 9:00-10:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (Cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Laurence Church at the above address would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019