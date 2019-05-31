|
12/6/54 - 5/19/19 Diane Turner Tyler passed away peacefully in Philly surrounded by family. Daughter, sister, mother, researcher, activist, animal lover and fierce protector, she was many things to many people. Passionate about social justice - especially involving children and families - and complex in her philosophy of life and the beyond. Traits forged by her parents Sylvia C. and A. Jack Turner. She defined herself and her legacy by her beloved children Jeff Tyler Jr. (Courtney) and Liz Tyler Ford (Mike) who brought her the most meaning and happiness. Survived by her sisters Brenda Turner (Uncle Tux) and Linda Carter (Jason), Jerry and Cynnie Brubaker and family, Ryan McKee (Maria) and Dylan McKee (Dakota), Ashlee Carter and others. Diane donated her body to U Penn for research. The family requests any donations be made to U Penn Rittenhouse Hospice or an animal charity. A life celebration is in the works.
Published in The Daily Times on June 2, 2019