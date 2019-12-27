|
|
1954-2019 Diane Woyda, 65, of Brookhaven and formerly of Pottstown, passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in Upland, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Albena Mackiewicz Woyda. Diane was a graduate of Ridley High School, class of 1972 and was self-employed at The Great Frame-Up in Blue Bell for 11 years. She was a member of St. John Chrysostom R.C. Church and loved to read, travel and decorate. Diane worked many years in retail sales in many states, but always made it home to PA to celebrate major holidays and events with family, but especially to be with Stephen and Jenna, who she loved dearly. Diane is survived by her sisters, Barbara Denczi McCaffrey (Ray) and Cheryl Crawford (Richard); her nephew, Stephen Crawford (Kristin); her niece, Jenna Heller (Cory); her great niece, Hannah Jo Crawford; her aunt, Lillian Bogdon; and many cousins. Memorial Mass: 11:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. John Chrysostom R.C. Church, 617 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086, where relatives and friends may call from 9:45-10:45 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Crozer-Keystone Hospice at Taylor, 200 Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 30, 2019