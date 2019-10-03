|
Dillwyn “Wyn” Ferris Jr., 75, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 21, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Born November 12, 1943, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Dillwyn “Whitey” Ferris and Catherine Houshour Ferris. Dillwyn graduated from Yeadon High School, and then attended Drexel University. He worked as a Real Estate Appraiser at Ferris Real Estate in Yeadon, PA. Dillwyn was a lifelong resident, friend, and neighbor to the community of Crystal Beach, Earleville, MD. Surviving are his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 53 years, Mary “Bonnie” (Hanson) Ferris; a son, Daniel Ferris (Reenie); two daughters, Carol Ferris (John) and Susan (Michael) Scharr; a brother, Robert Ferris; granddaughter, Ashley Zellman; and great-granddaughters, Jade and Charlotte. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
