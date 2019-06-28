Home

Dina V. (Volpe) Battaglini

Dina V. Battaglini (nee Volpe), age 97, of Wynnewood, PA passed on June 26th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank P. Battaglini. Loving mother of Francis, Richard and Joseph Battaglini (Colleen), and Julia A. Sabetta. Cherished grandmother of Andrew (Tracy), Julie, and Kristin. Devoted sister of Clyde Volpe and Lydia Cimino. Precious daughter of the late Giulia (nee Corcetti) and Albert Volpe. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on July 1st, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9 TO 9:45 AM at Presentation B.V.M. Church, 201 Haverford Road, Wynnewood, PA 19096. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019
