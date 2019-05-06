|
Dolores A. Brookes, 80, of Aldan, died Thursday May 2, 2019 at Penn Medicine Chester.
Born in Darby, she was a longtime resident of Aldan.
Daughter of the late Raymond and Frances Furterer, she was also pre-deceased by her husband Rowan P. who died in 2013.
She is survived by her children, Donna L. (Michael) Troyan, David J. (Norma-jean) Brookes, Peter J. (Christine) Brookes, and Dolores A. (the late Garen) Close.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and her sister Eileen M. Handschuh.
Relatives and Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 10:30am at St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Avenue, Collingdale, PA 19023.
There will be a viewing after 9am at the church.
Internment will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery
In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Joseph's Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale, PA 19023 would be appreciated by the family.
Online condolences can be made www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on May 7, 2019