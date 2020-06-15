DOLORES A. RYAN (Sutcliffe) 92 of Wayne, PA died on June 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Ryan, in 2004 after 53 years of marriage, by her son, Kim G. Ryan, in 1998 and her daughter, Diedre R. Makatche, in 2018. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Anne) and Mark, her daughters, Colleen Conley (Thomas), Michele Bitters (Frederick), Laurie K. Scudder (John), Kristin Dietrick, Patrice Colton (John), 28 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Dolores graduated from St. John the Baptist High School, Manayunk PA in 1946. She retired from Abbott Laboratories after 34 years of service, was a devoted mother, grandmother & great grandmother. Family & friends may pay their respects at Our Lady of the Assumption 35 Old Eagle School Road, Wayne PA 19087 on Monday June 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM, followed by Mass 10:00 AM. Burial Calvary Cemetery, 235 E. Matsonford Road, West Conshohocken, PA 19428. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to the Covenant House 31 E. Amat Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144 or to the St. Judes Children’s Hospital would be appreciated. All arrangements are being handled by R. Strunk Funeral Home. Service information and online condolences can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.