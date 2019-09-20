|
Dolores A. “Nancy” Williams, 87, of Prospect Park, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 at Taylor Hospital surrounded by her family. Dolores was born October 13, 1931 to the late Charles and Isabella Burnell. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Nancy was a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn in Essington before retiring and was a past President of the Ladies Auxiliary, V.F.W. Post 598, in Darby. Nancy enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking, old movies, and walking her dog Buddy. Dolores is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alfred R.; her sons Richard, Alfred W. (Marianne), and Earle B. (Barbara); and grandson Vasile. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Burnell. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M.. on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 followed by her Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Providence Animal Center, 555 S. Sandy Bank Road, Media, pa. 19063. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019