Dolores Bort, 86, a long time resident of Norwood, passed away on April 13, 2020. She was born in Eddystone, Pa. Dolores was a graduate of Eddystone High School. She was a stay at home mom who loved spending time with her five children. She was an avid cook and baker, and enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls. She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glenolden. Loving wife of the late Fred Bort, Jr. She is also predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Thomas Novis, son David Bort, son-in-law Gerry Quinn, and sister-in-law Clara Bort. She is survived by her four children, Fred Bort, III, Shirley Quinn, Diane Skalish, and Daniel Bort (Tracy). She is also survived by her brother-in-law, John Bort, 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Due to the current health crisis her funeral and burial will be private. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2020