Dolores C. Sykes, “Dee” age 79, of Morton, PA, formerly of Roxborough, Philadelphia, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Fair Acres Nursing Home. Dee was born October 31, 1939, and was a graduate of Roxborough High School. Dee was a longtime member of the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. She was a devoted foster parent for more than 20 years, never turning away any child or family in need. Most of all Dee, was devoted to her family and home. Wife of 40 years to the late Norbert John Sykes. Survivors: Step-sons: Richard Sykes and Gary (Karen) Sykes. Sons: Bill Young, Mark (Marla) Young and Chris Sykes. Daughters: Debbie Talarico, Donna (Kurt) Rahner and Kelly Sykes. 9 Grandchildren. 5 Great Grandchildren. Memorial Service: Friday, November 1st at 4:00PM at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 2545 Franklin Ave, Secane, PA 19018. Memorial Donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org/donate Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 27, 2019