Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Sykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores C. "Dee" Sykes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores C. "Dee" Sykes Obituary
Dolores C. Sykes, “Dee” age 79, of Morton, PA, formerly of Roxborough, Philadelphia, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Fair Acres Nursing Home. Dee was born October 31, 1939, and was a graduate of Roxborough High School. Dee was a longtime member of the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. She was a devoted foster parent for more than 20 years, never turning away any child or family in need. Most of all Dee, was devoted to her family and home. Wife of 40 years to the late Norbert John Sykes. Survivors: Step-sons: Richard Sykes and Gary (Karen) Sykes. Sons: Bill Young, Mark (Marla) Young and Chris Sykes. Daughters: Debbie Talarico, Donna (Kurt) Rahner and Kelly Sykes. 9 Grandchildren. 5 Great Grandchildren. Memorial Service: Friday, November 1st at 4:00PM at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 2545 Franklin Ave, Secane, PA 19018. Memorial Donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org/donate Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now