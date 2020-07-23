1/1
Dolores E. "Dee" Coughlin
Dolores E. “Dee” Coughlin, 85, of Swarthmore, PA passed away on July 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Clara (McCracken) Coppock, her husband James and her sister Marion Rice. Dee enjoyed crocheting, cooking and spending time with her family. She loved her career as a Nursery School Teacher at St. Matthew’s Church in Woodlyn and was always thrilled if she ran into one of her former students. She is survived by her beloved children Kathi Tesone, Susan Brownlowe (Bob), Colleen McCrea (Brian), loving grandchildren Alexis, Sean, Ryan, Jake, Nick, Caroline and Courtney as well as her sisters Marilyn Lee & Sandy Leonard. Services & Interment are private.


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
