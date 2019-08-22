Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Dolores E. Forte

Dolores E. Forte Obituary
Dolores E. Forte on August 21, 2019, of Springfield, Pa. Sister of Genevieve V. and Daniel J. Forte. Aunt of Jennifer Anne Forte, Paul, Brian and Marc Marley. Cousin of Benay Forte and Joan Maffei. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, August 29, after 10:00 am at St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, Pa. 19064 until the time of her funeral mass at 11:00am. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Arr. Kovacs Funeral Home Inc. Kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 27, 2019
