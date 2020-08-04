1/1
Dolores E. (Johnson) Trovatore
Dolores E. (Johnson) Trovatore, age 89, of Brookhaven, PA, died peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020. Born in Nottingham, PA, she was a graduate of Chester High School. Dolores was a Manage Care Supervisor for 30 years at “CCMC” Crozer Chester Medical Center. Mrs. Trovatore was a past member of Feltonville and Parkside Methodist Church. She enjoyed; bird watching, gardening, playing cards with friends and family, and adored her Scottie dogs. Dolores loved her family and her grandchildren were her delight, and she cherished spending time with them. Wife of the late Michael Trovatore, who died in 2018; mother of the late Scott Millichap and grandmother of the late Daryl Millichap. Survivors: Daughters: Debra Shearwater, Robin (Philip) Lower, and Elena (Michael) Cylc. Son: Daryl (Alice) Millichap. Also survived by her 6 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, August 7th from 11:00-12noon at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Interment will be held at a later date at the Union Cemetery, Freemont, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a deed of kindness to lighten another’s burden and bring joy to someone’s heart. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
