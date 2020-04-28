|
|
Dolores Ellen Wolf passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2020 at Providence Place Senior Living in Collegeville, PA. Dolores was predeceased by her husband Charles Franklin Wolf, Jr. She was born October 4, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA., and graduated from West Catholic High School in 1944. She then found employment at General Electric in Philadelphia before meeting Charles Wolf at Chez Vouz dance hall in 1947. They married after two years and had four children. While raising her family, Dolores worked as a Medical Assistant before retiring to Spring Hill, Florida in 1992 with Charles. Retirement provided the freedom to pursue her passion for dancing (member of Women’s Dance Group for 5 years) and reading. Her love for the Sacred Heart was forever present in her daily life and she cherished being a Eucharistic Minister with her church. She is survived by 4 children; 10 Grandchildren; 14 Great-grandchildren, and one Great-great- grandchild. A memorial service will be held after the threat of the Covid-19 virus has passed.
Published in The Daily Times on May 3, 2020