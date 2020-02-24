|
(1927-2020) Dolores F. Paolucci DiCostanza, 92, of Wallingford, died February 16, 2020 at Harlee Manor. Born in Pagliare, Italy, to Raul Paolucci and Jean Calvarese, Dolores moved to the United States in 1937 and was raised by her mother and adoptive father Thomas Calvarese. Dolores was a graduate of Ridley Twp. High School, class of 1945, and was employed as a Research Technician for Scott Paper Co. for 25 years before retiring. She enjoyed traveling, collecting Depression glass and Christmas ornaments, solving cryptograms, and reading. Dolores enjoyed spending time at her vacation home at the shore in Bayberry Cove, but most important to her was her loving family. She was predeceased by her husbands, Harvey William Breeden, Jr. and Frank J. DiCostanza, and her sons, Thomas and Harvey W. Breeden III. Dolores was the mother of John Breeden (Dawn), Mary Grace Cetola (David), and Frank J. DiCostanza, Jr. (Donna); mother-in-law of Kathy and Elaine Breeden; she is survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Memorial Mass: 11 AM Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Notre Dame de Lourdes R.C. Church, Fairview Rd. and Michigan Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081, where relatives and friends may call from 9:45-10:45 AM. Burial: Immaculate Heart Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to , 551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 or America’s VetDogs, 371 E. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2020