Dolores J. Inverso of Swarthmore, PA, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday July 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Dolores was born in South Philadelphia to Antonio and Carmela (Campanila) Venturo, who both immigrated from Foggia, Italy. She graduated from South Philadelphia High School, class of 1948. In 1951, she married the love of her life, Anthony Inverso. Dolores lived in Swarthmore for the past 65 years and was a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes parish. She was a devoted wife to her husband. She was a loving mom and a fun-loving mom-mom, who adored her grandsons. She was an amazing, creative cook and homemaker. She was naturally funny and always kept everyone laughing. She enjoyed music, dancing, her iPad, Alexa, fashion, spending time with her family and celebrating other’s lives and accomplishments. She had a kind, loving, gentle spirit and embraced everyone who crossed her path, making them feel special. Her strong faith and patience coupled with her unselfish love was a precious gift to all of us. She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony, her parents and her twelve brothers and sisters. Dolores is survived by her daughters Janet Inverso, Valerie Inverso and Barbara (Peter) Meredith, grandsons Jacob and Benjamin Meredith, and sisters-in-law Gloria Melloni and Bonnie Ventura. Visitation is Friday July 24th 9:30-10:30am at St John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd, Wallingford, PA, followed by her funeral mass at 10:30am. Eulogy at 10am.Interment will be at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St, Phila., PA 19148, Attn: Development. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required inside the church. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com