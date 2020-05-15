Dolores Jane “Dee” (Armstrong) Thompson, 87, passed away on May 8, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, PA. She was born on March 5, 1933 to the late Charles and Grace Armstrong in Chichester, PA. She graduated from Chester High School in 1953. Dolores was a very devoted mother; she had a quiet strength and always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing. Dolores was employed at Riddle Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. Preceding her in death were her son, Robert W. Thompson; her siblings Darlena Armstrong, Elizabeth Jones, Ida Davis, Myrtle Williams, Betty Ann Emmens, Elsie Armstrong, Odella Creary, and Raymond Armstrong. Left to cherish loving memories are her children; Andre Armstrong, Ernest Thompson, Cynthia Thompson, Kevin Thompson (Tracy), Crystal Maxwell, Cheryl Hilton (Keith); two brothers; Harvey and Dessel Armstrong; four sisters, Lillian Joyner, Almeda Thomas, Eleanor Drafton, and Estelle Waring. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grand children, and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be private.



