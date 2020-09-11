Dolores M. Marencin Carlone, 89, of Upland died September 8, 2020 at her home. Born in Sandy Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Klopp Marencin and resided in Chester before moving to her late residence 60 years ago. Dolores was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1949 and began her banking career with Delaware County National Bank, which became Southeast National Bank and now, Wells Fargo. She retired after 37 years in 1986. Dolores was a member of the Silver Circle at the bank and enjoyed ballroom dancing. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her husband. Dolores was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Nicholas A. Carlone, Jr., who died November 8, 2010; her brothers, John, Jr., Albert, David and Richard; and her sister, Anna Jean McCloskey. She is survived by her special niece, Jeanne Murray, who provided her companionship and her care; her caregiver, Denise Hoyt; her brother-in-law, Vincent Carlone; many other nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Masks must be worn. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Fisher House Foundation, Inc., PO BOX 2229, Rockville, MD 20847-9906 or International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607, USA. www.whiteluttrell.com