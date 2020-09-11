1/1
Dolores M. Marencin Carlone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. Marencin Carlone, 89, of Upland died September 8, 2020 at her home. Born in Sandy Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Klopp Marencin and resided in Chester before moving to her late residence 60 years ago. Dolores was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1949 and began her banking career with Delaware County National Bank, which became Southeast National Bank and now, Wells Fargo. She retired after 37 years in 1986. Dolores was a member of the Silver Circle at the bank and enjoyed ballroom dancing. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her husband. Dolores was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Nicholas A. Carlone, Jr., who died November 8, 2010; her brothers, John, Jr., Albert, David and Richard; and her sister, Anna Jean McCloskey. She is survived by her special niece, Jeanne Murray, who provided her companionship and her care; her caregiver, Denise Hoyt; her brother-in-law, Vincent Carlone; many other nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Masks must be worn. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Fisher House Foundation, Inc., PO BOX 2229, Rockville, MD 20847-9906 or International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607, USA. www.whiteluttrell.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved