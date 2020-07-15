Dolores M. Wettlaufer (nee D’Allesandro) age 78, of Claymont Delaware, formerly of Darby, PA passed on July 12, 2020. Mother of the late Joseph J. Wettlaufer Survived by her beloved husband of 58 yrs., Carl R. Sr., her loving sons Carl Jr., (the late Susan), Dennis (Laura) and Pete (Tara); her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Kayla, Christopher, Courtney, Joseph, Maureen, Shannon, Liam and Henry. Also, many nieces & nephews. Dolores was very involved in many organizations which included Cub Scout Den Mother, Ladies Auxiliary, Colwyn Comets, Colwyn Swim Club, Darby Little League, Darby- Colwyn Home and School and Walnut Street Home and School. She was one of the founding members of the “Coffee Clutch”. Dolores was very involved with her various parish churches and enjoyed sewing, crafting and spending time with her family. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, July 17th, 2020, 9:30AM-10:45AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM (ALL IN CHURCH) at St. John’s Chrysostom Church 617 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086 Interment Private Arr:Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home