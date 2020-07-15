1/1
Dolores M. (D'Allesandro) Wettlaufer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. Wettlaufer (nee D’Allesandro) age 78, of Claymont Delaware, formerly of Darby, PA passed on July 12, 2020. Mother of the late Joseph J. Wettlaufer Survived by her beloved husband of 58 yrs., Carl R. Sr., her loving sons Carl Jr., (the late Susan), Dennis (Laura) and Pete (Tara); her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Kayla, Christopher, Courtney, Joseph, Maureen, Shannon, Liam and Henry. Also, many nieces & nephews. Dolores was very involved in many organizations which included Cub Scout Den Mother, Ladies Auxiliary, Colwyn Comets, Colwyn Swim Club, Darby Little League, Darby- Colwyn Home and School and Walnut Street Home and School. She was one of the founding members of the “Coffee Clutch”. Dolores was very involved with her various parish churches and enjoyed sewing, crafting and spending time with her family. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, July 17th, 2020, 9:30AM-10:45AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM (ALL IN CHURCH) at St. John’s Chrysostom Church 617 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086 Interment Private Arr:Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 - 11:45 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved