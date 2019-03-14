|
Dolores R. Shannon, of Middletown, DE, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by her loving family in the days leading up to her passing. Born May 2, 1929, Dolores was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna LoBosco of Philadelphia, PA. Dolores married Dominic P. Vassalluzzo and had four children. Dolores was preceded in her death by son Robert and daughter Donna, and is survived by daughters Linda A. Trincia (Carl) of Townsend, DE, and Lori R. Cavanagh of Glenolden, PA, as well as four grandchildren - Shara A. Coxe of Townsend, DE, Eric D. Watson (Jennifer) of Tampa, FL, David A. Wetten (Lauren) of West Chester, PA, and Michael E. Watson of New Holland, PA. Dolores had 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Dolores was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and housewife, and made her family her life’s passion and mission. She also enjoyed traveling - especially the Jersey shore, music, and spending time and warm relationships with the many, many people she befriended throughout her life. Dolores’s family would like to thank the staff of the Broadmeadow Nursing Home in Middletown, DE for their excellent care over the last 5 years. Services will be private. Contributions in Dolores’s memory are recommended to the Parkinson’s Foundation, https://parkinson.org/, or call 800-473-4636.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2019