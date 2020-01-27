Home

Dolores Regina (O'Regan) Durkin

Dolores Regina Durkin (nee O’Regan), 86 of Ridley Park passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 in Ridley Park. She was born Jan. 31, 1933 in Philadelphia to the late Leonard & Mary (Reaph) O’Regan. Survivors include her husband, Charles; sisters Virginia (O’Regan) Collins & Ann (O’Regan) Bulkey (Charles); children Charles (Mary Jane), Virginia, and Freddie DePrince (Rick); grandchildren, Richard Durkin, Daniel Durkin (Leslie), Katherine (Durkin) Schlager (Charles), Emily Durkin, and Marissa DePrince; great grandchildren are Derek Durkin, Charles Durkin, and Henry Durkin. Family and friends are invited to Dolores’ viewing Thursday January 30th from 9:45 – 10:45 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Online condolences and full obit at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020
