Dolores Regina Durkin (nee O’Regan), 86 of Ridley Park passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 in Ridley Park. She was born Jan. 31, 1933 in Philadelphia to the late Leonard & Mary (Reaph) O’Regan. Survivors include her husband, Charles; sisters Virginia (O’Regan) Collins & Ann (O’Regan) Bulkey (Charles); children Charles (Mary Jane), Virginia, and Freddie DePrince (Rick); grandchildren, Richard Durkin, Daniel Durkin (Leslie), Katherine (Durkin) Schlager (Charles), Emily Durkin, and Marissa DePrince; great grandchildren are Derek Durkin, Charles Durkin, and Henry Durkin. Family and friends are invited to Dolores’ viewing Thursday January 30th from 9:45 – 10:45 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Online condolences and full obit at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020