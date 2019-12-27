Home

Dolores S. (Staehle) Soltis

Dolores S. Soltis (nee Staehle) age 76 of Media, formerly of Yeadon passed on December 25, 2019. Wife of Kenneth B. Soltis. Survived by daughter, Kristine L. Moyer (Michael) and 2 grandchildren Kaitlyn and Allison. Dolores graduated from Yeadon High School and West Chester University. She taught for 33 years in the Ridley School District (Leedom School and Middle School). She enjoyed reading, gardening, and traveling. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 9-9:50 A.M. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3003 Silverside Road, Wilmington, DE 19810 with Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery Springfield, PA. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 29, 2019
