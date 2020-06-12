Dolores “Dori” Throne, of Ridley Park, PA passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Louis & Marie (nee Raymond) Jara. Dori is survived by her children Arthur “Dink” (Colleen) Throne, Judith (Jack) Jensen and Lori (Joseph) Kroll; grandchildren Michelle, Kate, Zachary, Samantha,Jacklyn, Alex, Mark, Ryan and Carolyn; 6 great-grandchildren and siblings Joseph Jara, Margaret Mary (nee Jara) Berger and Robert Jara. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur Throne Jr. , daughter Linda Wrambel and son, Jeffrey Throne. She enjoyed watching the Phillies, reading and doing crossword puzzles. Due to social distancing restrictions, Dori’s visitation will be private. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM in St. George Church, 22 E. Cooke Ave. Glenolden, PA 19036. Interment will follow in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.