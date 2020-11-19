(1932-2020) Domenic C. Pascale, 88, of Folsom died November 15, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services-Yeadon. Born and raised in Chester, he was the son of the late Domenic R. and Rose Tenuto Pascale and moved to his late residence in 1958. Domenic was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1950 and West Chester State Teachers College. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Domenic was employed by Rose Tree Media School District for 33 years before retiring. He was a teacher, coach and assistant principal at Springton Lake Middle School. Domenic was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church and the Sons of Italy. He was an avid golfer and a “Mr. Fix-It” who was always happy to help others. Domenic loved carpentry, woodworking and making furniture, but most important was his family, especially his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Maria P. Blessington. Domenic was the loving husband of Eileen Grant Pascale, his wife of 64 years; devoted father of William Pascale (Sherry), Domenic Joseph Pascale (Ginny) and Andrea Oliva (Mark); grandfather of Domenic, Rachel, Gabrielle, Francis and Anthony Pascale, Jessica Lunsford (Jason), William Jr. and Chloe Blessington, Sean and Rebecca Oliva; great grandfather of Nolan and Amelia Lunsford; and brother of Antoinette P. Capponi and Lawrence L. Pascale. Due to COVID-19, services and burial will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to American Cancer Society
