Domenic G. Urbani, age 58, died July 20, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Philadelphia and raised and educated in Aston, Domenic was a 1978 graduate of Sun Valley High School. He has resided in Chadds Ford for the past 28 years. Domenic was a neon bender and the owner and operator of Urban Neon Inc. since 1992. A business that he started in his garage in Ridley Park and with hard work and dedication saw the business grow to a 30,000 sq. ft. building with 28 employees. Domenic enjoyed music, weekends at his beach house and working on his home. He was a proud and passionate neon bender who was fascinated when seeing the different neon signs while traveling. He was a family man who was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend who loved hanging out with his 3 boys. He will be missed by all. He was the son of the late Frank W. Urbani and Dorothy Bryson Urbani and brother of the late Bernadette Urbani (2005). Survivors: His beloved wife of 35 years: Betty Small Urbani; his 3 loving sons: Domenic, Adam, and Evan Urbani; his siblings: Maria Carson, Dorothy Woerth, Vincent Urbani, Catherine Imburgia, Frances Cardinale, and Guy Urbani; their spouses, nieces, nephews, and cousins. All are invited to a celebration of Domenic’s life which will be held Friday July 26, 2019 from 12:00pm-4:00pm at the Mendenhall Inn, 323 Kennett Pike, Mendenhall, PA 19357. Memorial donations may be made to the at . Condolences may be made at www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019