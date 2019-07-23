Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenic Urbani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenic G. Urbani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domenic G. Urbani Obituary
Domenic G. Urbani, age 58, died July 20, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Philadelphia and raised and educated in Aston, Domenic was a 1978 graduate of Sun Valley High School. He has resided in Chadds Ford for the past 28 years. Domenic was a neon bender and the owner and operator of Urban Neon Inc. since 1992. A business that he started in his garage in Ridley Park and with hard work and dedication saw the business grow to a 30,000 sq. ft. building with 28 employees. Domenic enjoyed music, weekends at his beach house and working on his home. He was a proud and passionate neon bender who was fascinated when seeing the different neon signs while traveling. He was a family man who was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend who loved hanging out with his 3 boys. He will be missed by all. He was the son of the late Frank W. Urbani and Dorothy Bryson Urbani and brother of the late Bernadette Urbani (2005). Survivors: His beloved wife of 35 years: Betty Small Urbani; his 3 loving sons: Domenic, Adam, and Evan Urbani; his siblings: Maria Carson, Dorothy Woerth, Vincent Urbani, Catherine Imburgia, Frances Cardinale, and Guy Urbani; their spouses, nieces, nephews, and cousins. All are invited to a celebration of Domenic’s life which will be held Friday July 26, 2019 from 12:00pm-4:00pm at the Mendenhall Inn, 323 Kennett Pike, Mendenhall, PA 19357. Memorial donations may be made to the at . Condolences may be made at www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now