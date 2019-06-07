Home

Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Marcus Hook, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Marcus Hook, PA
Domenica "Minnie" Sennett

Domenica "Minnie" Sennett Obituary
Domenica “Minnie” Sennett, 90, passed away on June 6th at her daughter’s home in Boothwyn. She was predeceased by her husband, Allen Sennett, Sr., and brothers Benny and Jake Bilardo. She is survived by her children Allen Jr. (Deb), Mark (Elaine), and Karen Marvel (Bill); 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11th at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Marcus Hook. Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30-10:30 in church. Burial will follow in IHM Cemetery, Linwood. Online condolences www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 9, 2019
