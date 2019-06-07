|
|
Domenica “Minnie” Sennett, 90, passed away on June 6th at her daughter’s home in Boothwyn. She was predeceased by her husband, Allen Sennett, Sr., and brothers Benny and Jake Bilardo. She is survived by her children Allen Jr. (Deb), Mark (Elaine), and Karen Marvel (Bill); 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11th at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Marcus Hook. Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30-10:30 in church. Burial will follow in IHM Cemetery, Linwood. Online condolences www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 9, 2019