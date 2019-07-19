|
1929-2019 Dominic D. Branca, 90, of Boynton Beach, Florida, formerly of Aston, died July 7, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice. Born in Philadelphia, Dominic lived in Aston for 60 years. He was owner of Dom’s Appliance Service for 25 years, retiring in 1999. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War and was an active member of The Church of St. Joseph where he sang in the choir for 35 years; also, the Fr. James Donnelly Council, Knights of Columbus. Dominic was an avid gardener and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Mary R. Palestini Branca who died in 2005; and his parents, Giuseppe and Vincenza Barbagalo Branca. Dominic is survived by his children, Joanne Branca Masella (Richard), Donna Branca McGuire (Steven) and Joseph Branca (Kathleen); six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 11:00AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Church of St. Joseph, 3225 Concord Rd., Aston where friends may call after 9:45AM. Entombment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 23, 2019