|
|
Dominick J. Dellaquila, age 90, a 42 year resident of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2019. Born and raised in Chester, PA; he was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa Dellaquila. He worked as a welder and truck driver for 70 years. Dominick served in the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerrie Adams Dellaquila. Dominick is survived by his two sons, Joseph (Carole) Dellaquila and Anthony (Lana) Dellaquila; companion, Gloria McConnell; five grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; his two siblings, Anthony and Laura Dellaquila; and five furry friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, 10-11 AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd, Garnet Valley, PA followed by a funeral liturgy at 11 AM. Interment will be at S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to your local SPCA organization. Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuenralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019