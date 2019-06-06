|
|
Donald A. McNeal, age 85 of Ft. Myers, FL, died peacefully May 13, 2019. He grew up in Parkside, raised his family in Brookhaven, before moving to Glen Mills. Don is the son of the late B. Robinson and Lidie Twaddell McNeal. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan (Bryan), his high school sweetheart, and their children, Donna Sannicandro (Tony), Don McNeal Jr. (Mary), and Sandy McNeal; brother Richard (Judith Passmore); grandchildren Alex, Kelly, Patrick, Matthew, and the late Timothy McNeal, and two great-grandchildren. A 1951 graduate of Ridley Park High School, Don was the starting pitcher on the varsity baseball team. He was an avid sportsman, and played baseball, softball, basketball, and volleyball throughout DELCO, but mostly at Sun Center. Don coached several of his son’s Little League teams and later his daughter’s and wife’s softball team. Don began his 44 year career in 1951 with Sun Oil Co, Marcus Hook as a laborer. After graduating in 1963 from PMC (now Widener) with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, he became a plant engineer. He had two patents. He volunteered as a math tutor. He belonged to the Sun Honor and Sapphire Clubs. Don peer-reviewed articles for engineering journals. Don enjoyed boating and fishing with his Dad, he loved to travel and camp throughout the lower US and Alaska, was an early 1963 VW bus owner to accommodate his family on trips. He did crossword puzzles in ink. He was a Civil War buff and visited most of the battlefields. Many will remember Don for his help with their car repairs. Visitation: Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9:15 to 10:15 am at St. Thomas Apostle, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills. Followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 am. Burial private. In Lieu of flowers: Donations may be made to or to .
Published in The Daily Times on June 7, 2019