|
|
Donald A. Sones, age 89, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Donald was born December 15, 1929 in Millville, PA. Donald entered Elwyn Institute in 1940, at the age of 10. He was able to leave Elwyn and live on his own in 1967. Donald joined Middletown Presbyterian Church in 1969 and at that time the people of the church became his family. He had been a wonderful help in many areas at the church. Donald had worked in the kitchen at Bryn Mawr College for 13 years before retiring. He was a Phillies fan. Son of the late George Washington and Ruth (Shoemaker) Sones. Donald was one of ten children, eight boys and two girls. Three surviving brothers, James, David and Stanley. Visitation: Wednesday, May 15th after 10:00AM at the Middletown Presbyterian Church, 273 S. Old Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Wednesday, May 15th at 11:00AM at the church. Interment: Middletown Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Middletown Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, at the church address above. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019