Donald C. Kopp, age 96 of Freedom Village at Coatesville, formerly of Sharon Hill, passed away on February 27, 2020. Don graduated in 1941 from Sharon Hill High School, 1949 from Drexel University with a BS commerce degree and received his MBA in 1970. He served his country as a U.S Army Veteran during WW II. Don retired in 1989 from Drexel University where he worked in the financial office. A longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Don was dedicated to his community, Don volunteered for the Red Cross for 16 years and Served as a lay chaplain for Taylor Hospital for over 20 years. He enjoyed watching mystery and court TV and was an avid Phillies and Eagles Fan. He is predeceased by his sister Norma B. Kopp and his parents Christian and Elizabeth Kopp. Survivors: Loving father of Stephen (Kathy) Kopp and Ellen (Gerry) Lucas, cherished grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 4. Funeral Service: 10:30am on Saturday, March 7 at St John’s Lutheran Church1500 Glen Ave. Folcroft PA 19032. Viewing: 9:30-10:30amon Saturday at the church. Burial: Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill In lieu of flowers contributions to St John Lutheran Church, 1500 Glen Ave Folcroft PA 19032 would be appreciated. Online Condolences: ww.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020