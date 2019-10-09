|
Donald Depew, Jr., age 90, peacefully passed away on October 6th 2019. Loving husband of Edna Grace Depew (nee Spencer). They shared over 30 years of marriage together before her passing in 1988. He is survived by his sons Donald III and Johnny Dean; their wives Deborah (nee Bogardus) and Danielle (nee Tana), and his grandsons Donald, Matthew, Christopher, and Jonathan. All of which were his pride and joy. Born in Philadelphia he was the son of Donald Depew Sr. and Bertha Depew (nee Kogel) and the older brother of the late Charles Depew. He attended Darby-Colwyn High School, graduating in 1948. Following high school Donald enlisted into the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. After serving he worked for General Electric at their Elmwood Avenue facility as a machinist for over 25 years. Donald was also a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge of Prospect Park. Don was a long-time resident in the Briarcliffe section of Glenolden Pennsylvania and known by his neighbors as the “Mayor of Crescent Drive”. He was always ready for a conversation or to lend a helping hand. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday Oct. 11, 6PM and Saturday October 12th at 11AM O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. His Funeral Service 12PM in the Funeral Home. Int. Fernwood Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019