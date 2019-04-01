Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Donald F. Danese

Donald F. Danese Obituary
Donald F. Danese, 88, passed away on March 29, 2019 at his home. Donald was the beloved husband of Virginia (Timmins) for 54 years and father of Jeannine Falcone and Don (Harriet) Danese. He was also the proud grandfather of Alex Falcone, Donny Danese, Emily Falcone, Julianna Danese and Patrick Danese. Donald was born and raised in Yeadon, PA before moving to Secane, where he lived for the last 50 years. He had a successful career in the advertising industry at Albert Frank before retiring from Reimel Carter in 1995. During that time, he was an active member of the Union League of Philadelphia and enjoyed working on his 1957 Thunderbird. He also loved spending time with his family (and dogs). In retirement, Don was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima parish. He is survived by his brother Robert (Marilyn) Danese, and predeceased by his father Fred, mother Rose (Valente), sister Gloria Panichelli (Anthony), Dolores Danese and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, April 5, 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A Funeral Mass will follow at Our Lady of Fatima church at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019
