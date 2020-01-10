Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Donald F. East, age 69, a resident of Paoli, PA, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away January 8, 2020 in Paoli, PA. Donald was raised in Upper Darby and was a 1969 graduate of Upper Darby High School and went on to work for General Electric and the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, from which he retired. He served his county in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. Donald was a member of the Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington. He was the son of the late Cody L. and Margaret A. (Beattie) East and brother of the late Robert, Michael, and John East. Survivors: Wife: Joan E. (McCracken) East; Stepsons: Raymond J. McKenzie (Cheryl), Donald E. McKenzie (Theresa), and James C. McKenzie; Granddaughter: Serenity McKenzie; Nephews: Tim and Steven East; Nieces: Christine Bohanon and Patricia East. Visitation: Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 am at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE. Funeral Mass: Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Child. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to at mda.donordrive.com. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020
