Donald “Zeb” F. Zebley, age 63 of Upper Chichester, PA passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2020. Born in Philadelphia and raised in the Ogden section of Upper Chichester, PA, Donald resided for the past 20 years in Upper Chichester, PA, previously residing in Garnet Valley, PA. A retired carpenter, Donald worked for Nason & Cullen and for Brandywine School district. He graduated from Chichester High School class of 1975 where he excelled in baseball and football. Donald was a fan of all Philadelphia sport teams. He enjoyed coaching his children’s sports and playing softball in a men’s league. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his grandson Luca. Donald is preceded in death by parents, William F. and Florence D. White Zebley, and is survived by 3 children, Kristin L. Zebley, Mark J. (Lindsay Gauthier) Zebley and Kevin D. Zebley, 4 siblings, Carol (David) Brady, Billie Sareyka, Dale Gibney and David Zebley and his grandson, Luca Zebley. A visitation will be held on Thursday, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment, Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Donations in his memory may be made his grandsons college fund by using code K2A-T0W at www.ugift529.com
. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com