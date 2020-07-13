Donald G. Miller, age 81, of Upper Chichester, PA passed away quietly at home surrounded by his family on July 11, 2020. Donald was born to the late Donald and Lelia Webb Miller in Chester, PA and had resided most of his life in Upper Chichester, PA. He worked as a lab technician at Air Products and Mobile Research and Development prior to retiring in 1998. In 1975, Donald developed and received the US Patent for Selective Nitration of Aromatic and Substituted Aromatic Compositions. Donald was a starting offensive guard on the last undefeated football team at Chichester High School (1957). He was a social member of the American Legion Post 951 in Ogden, and enjoyed going to Garnet Valley High School athletic events. Donald enjoyed bowling, and loved the beaches in Wildwood, NJ. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. Donald enjoyed his “ROMEO” Retired Old Men Eating Out club dinners and being with his family. In addition to his parents Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Miller, who passed in 2011; his granddaughter, Amber Lee Miller; his sister, Elizabeth Hughes, and his brother, James “Skip” Miller. He is survived by his children; Ken W. (Patti) Miller, Debbie J. (David) Graf, Sheri L. (Rob) Walters; his grandchildren; Kenny (Christine), Madison (Bobby), Joe (Jenny), Stacey (Scott), Jenny, and Allison; his great grandchildren; Finn, David, Tyler, Shane, and Shelby. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 am at Lawn Croft Cemetery, 1000 Ridge Road, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
