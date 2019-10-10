Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
Donald H. Gosnay Obituary
Donald H. Gosnay, age 94 of Collingswood, NJ, on Sept. 29, 2019. Adoring husband of the late Anne (nee McCafferty); Loving father of Donald R. (Ursula) of Haddonfield, Richard (Birgit Kovacs) of Danbury, CT and Lisa (Dan) Nolan of Haddonfield. Devoted grandfather of Kaitlin & Jenna Gosnay, Jonah & Franklin Gosnay and Danny & Amanda Nolan; Dear brother of Richard of KY, John (Grace) of DE and Mary Dalton of CA. Donald’s family will greet friends on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 3:00-3:45 PM at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “The United Methodist Communities Foundation,” at 3311 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 (and please note “in memory of Donald H. Gosnay” in the memo line of your check).
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019
