Donald Harper Bramble, 90, of Crystal River, FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Donald was born at home in Chester, PA, to Joseph and Gertrude Bramble on May 29, 1930. He went to Chester High and graduated in 1948. He was employed by the Marcus Hook Sun Oil Refinery for 40 years. He first worked in the labor gang until becoming a first class machinist. He eventually became the foreman of the refinery’s machine shop and tool room. Donald was an avid basketball player and in 1950 was the high scorer with 138 points in 12 games in the Chester Church basketball league leading Bible Pres to the league title. Later, he was director of Parkside Boys Club Biddy Basketball during the 1960 and 70’s. He also enjoyed his Saturdays mornings golfing at Rock Manor in Wilmington, Delaware. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Gertrude Bramble and brothers, Leonard and Chester, sisters, Dorothy Schlotzhauer and Catherine Scruggs. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth Bramble. Daughters, Diane Swaner of Beverly Hills, FL and Barbara Goldberg of Brookhaven, PA. Sons, Donald J. of Crystal River FL, David J. (Sherri) of Aston, PA, Daniel J. of Crystal River, FL and Joseph of Wilmington, DE. Granddaughters, Samantha Sennett, (Josh), Carly Price, (Jarad) and Rachel Goldberg. Grandsons, David, (Jackie), Christopher, (Carla), Aaron, Matthew, Kevin Bramble and Eric Goldberg. Great-Granddaughters, Riley and Ava. Visitation: Friday, July 10th from 10:00-10:45AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, July 10th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The charity of your choice
or First Baptist Church of Media, 18 E. 3rd Street, Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com