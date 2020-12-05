1/1
Donald Logan
Donald “Legs” Logan Donald “Legs” Logan, age 81, a longtime resident of Brookhaven, PA, passed away on December 3, 2020. He was a graduate of Chester High School, Class of 1958. Legs worked at Sun Shipyard, Chester, then for US Airways, from where he retired. Most recently Legs worked at Harrah’s Chester Casino & Racetrack. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he enjoyed all sports. Legs was well known in the Delco sports scene and was a coach for Chester Biddy Basketball, as well as an umpire and referee with PIAA for soccer, basketball, and softball. He was a parishioner of St. Katharine Drexel Church. He was the son of the late Leon Merrill and Clara Evelyn (Yarnell) Logan, father of the late Donald Logan, Jr. who passed away on March 17, 2018, and brother of the late Candace Anderson. Survivors: his loving wife: Dolores “Dee” (Mack) Logan; children: Cory (Tonya) Logan, Randy Logan, and daughter-in-law Renae Logan; siblings: Claudia Thompson, Robyn Szper, and Frankie Powell; grandchildren: Rylee, Aidan, Bradon, Maison, Jackson, and Emerson. Visitation: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 8:30-10:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Mass: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 1920 Providence Ave., Chester. Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.

Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Church
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
