October 24, 1928 –
February 9, 2019.
Donald N. Burnett Sr., 90, passed away on February 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.
Donald was born October 24, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA. He was son of Harry and Margaret "Peggy" Burnett, brother of Harry, Edward, Robert "Bobby", Jack, and sister Harriett.
Donald served in the Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. Returning from service, he was employed as an electrician for the Pennsylvania Railroad for forty years.
Donald is survived by his beloved wife Charlotte (nee Merritt); his son Donald Jr. and wife Rosemarie; grandsons Michael and Brian, and step grandsons Nicholas, Dennis, and Christopher (Veteri); sister Harriett and brother Jack. He was also the devoted husband of the late Julia (nee Savin). Also surviving are his loving nieces and nephews, all of whom have happy memories of spending time with him throughout his life.
Don enjoyed his dogs, the theatre, movies, and swimming. He lived a happy, full life and will be remembered for his sense of humor, experiences and stories told, and his bright blue eyes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810 preceded by Visitation at 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA immediately following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ().
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2019