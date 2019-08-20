|
|
Donald R. Beiseigel, Jr., age 55 of Prospect Park, Pa., passed away August 16, 2019, at Brandywine Hospital. He was born February 8, 1964, to Mary M. (Fitz-Gerald) Beiseigel and the late Donald R. Beiseigel, Sr. and was raised in Prospect Park. Family and friends are invited to Donald’s visitation Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9:30 – 10:45 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood Pa with his Funeral Mass immediately following at 11 AM. Burial will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, Pa.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019